Obituary: Alice Pamela Robinson

Alice Robinson
Alice Robinson(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Aug. 20, 2021
Alice Pamela Robinson, 71, of Parkersburg, W.Va. passed away Monday, August 16, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

Pam was born, November 8,1949 in Cincinnati, Ohio, a daughter of the late Louis and Helen Jane Winters Anderson.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, VFW and Legion of Guardsmen.

Pam is survived by her daughter, Angela D. Backus (Bobby) of Elizabeth, W.Va.; one sister, Judith LeMasters of Parkersburg; two brothers, Bill Anderson (Patricia) of Cincinnati and Frank Anderson of Parkersburg; two grandchildren, Corey and Justen Anderson; two great-grandchildren, Landen McCrady and Lillith Garrett; boyfriend, Jesse Backus of Parkersburg; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Charles Williams; twin daughters, Tracy and Stacy Williams; and a brother, James Winters.

In keeping with Pam’s wishes, she will be cremated and no public services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg.

Condolences may be shared with the family at vaughankimes.com

