Obituary: Dana Paul Spencer

Dana Paul Spencer, 72, of Belpre, Ohio passed away August 16, 2021 at his home, surrounded by family.

He was born in Huntington, WV on January 2, 1949, the son of Robert E. Spencer and Mary Frances “Perk” Spencer.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kitty Lucas Spencer, his daughter, Amy (Jayson) Church of Belpre, OH and his son, Robert “Andy” Spencer of Walland, TN. He was blessed with 5 wonderful grandchildren, Tyce Church (18) and Blake Church (15) of Belpre, OH and Charley Spencer (10), Avery Spencer (8) and Luke Spencer (6) of Walland, TN. He was never more proud then when he was in the stands or bleachers cheering for them.

Dana got much enjoyment from his many pets throughout the years. He will be greatly missed by Bandi, Graycie, Marcy and Finn.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his older brother, Robert E. Spencer Jr. of Portsmouth, VA, his older sister, Judy A. Spencer of Chesapeake, VA, his step mother, Norma Jean Spencer of Charlotte, NC and his triplet grandchildren of Belpre, OH.

Dana graduated from Marshall University in 1972 with a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science.

He was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity.

For 30 years, he was employed by the Adult Parole Authority for the State of Ohio as a parole and probation officer and supervisor. He retired in 2001 but not before becoming “Parole Officer of the Year” for the State of Ohio in 2000. He was often heard saying that he loved his job so much, he would do it for free. After retiring, he went to work for the Washington County Sheriff’s office as a deputy. He also worked with the Detective Bureau and ran the Washington County

Courthouse Security and Transportation Office until 2011.

Dana was all about having fun and enjoying life. He loved showing horses, boating on the river, going to the beach, Nascar races and most recently SCCA Road Course Racing. He loved “shiny things with wheels”.

The family will be receiving visitors on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 from 4-6pm at Leavitt Funeral Home in Belpre for a celebration of life.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com