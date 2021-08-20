Obituary: David Wesley DeMoss

David Wesley DeMoss, 72, of Vincent, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at his home. He was born on February 18, 1949 in Buckhannon, WV to the late Wesley Harper and Dora Mae Sipes DeMoss.

Dave was a Vietnam Veteran, serving his country in the United States Marines. He was a mason for the Amish for over 50 years. Dave had a passion for hot rods and antique cars, was great at telling jokes, loved life and would do anything for anyone.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Diane Wyers DeMoss, whom he married on July 20, 1997; two children, Tina Louise DeMoss and Tynickia LaDawn Wyers; two grandchildren, Riley and Daniel Lee; siblings, Carol DeMoss (Brenda), Mike DeMoss (Caroline), Bill DeMoss (Karen), Randy DeMoss, Kerry DeMoss and Geri Criner (Roger); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert DeMoss, Donis Goodin, Evalee Houdyshrell, Warren Lee DeMoss and James Sipes.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00p.m. on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Full military honors, performed by the Marine Corps League, will be observed as well. Visitation will be for 1 hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

Donations may be made in his memory to The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 Mt. Tom Road, Marietta, Ohio 45750. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Dave’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

