Obituary: Harold Douglas Booth Jr.

Harold Douglas Booth Jr, 55, of Marietta, Ohio passed away on Wednesday August 18, 2021 at Arbors of Marietta.He was born on September 15th, 1963 to the parents of Harold Douglas Booth Sr and Delilah Smith.

Born and raised in southern West Virginia, Doug was a typical country boy who loved the outdoors, fishing, music, westerns and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Larry, Dallas, Greg, Rick and sisters Betty, Dottie, Becky and Robin. Surviving are a son Derek (Amber) of Marietta, OH; two daughters Jessica (Blake) of Scott City, KS and Erika of Danville, WV; two brothers Ronnie Smith of Kentucky and Dennis Smith of Griffithsville, WV; one sister Annetta Smith of Hamlin, WV; grandchildren Evan of Marietta, OH and Adley of Scott City, KSHe was Uncle Dougie to a lot of nieces and nephews that he loved spending time with. Thank you to Arbors of Marietta and DaVita for their care of the last few years.

Per his wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements under the care of Roberts Funeral Home - East Lawn Chapel. www.robertsfuneralhome.com

