Obituary: Michael E Cormack Jr.

Michael E Cormack Jr., 15, of Mineral Wells, passed away August 16, 2021, at his residence.He was born June 22, 2006, a son to Deborah Jane Life (Kyle) and the late Michael Eric Cormack. Michael loved his family and was known for being a talented artist. He also enjoyed talking about aviation and playing video games with his online friends. He will be missed.

Along with his mother, Michael is survived by his siblings Ashley Cormack, Brianna Cormack, and Robert Hall III; step dad Robert Hall Jr. (Amy); grandfather George Swinler Sr.; grandmother Deloris Workman; grandfather Bruce Cormack; and grandmother Rebecca Miller.

Along with his father, he is preceded in death by his grandmother Dianne Swinler; Uncle John Swinler; and grandfather Lewis Miller.

Funeral services for Michael will be held Monday, August 23rd, 2021, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg at 7pm. Visitation hours will be the same day from 5-7pm. As per the family’s wishes, Michael’s remains will be cremated.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be placed to assist in the payment for Michael’s services.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

