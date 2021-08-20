Obituary: Patsy Huggins

Patsy Huggins peacefully passed away on August 19, 2021 from her four year battle with cancer with her family by her side.

She was born on March 29, 1951 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late George and Violet Polascak.

Patsy worked at Madison School as an elementary teacher for 35 years. She was an avid gardener and animal lover.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Dave Huggins; son, John of Richmond, VA; sisters, Sharon Lockney (Gary) of Mineral Wells and Cathy Azar of Boaz; niece, Rebecca Marshall and her sons, Elijah and Alec; nephews, Matt Sweeny and Gary William Lockney (Neisha) and their children, Kaitlyn, Zack, Conner, Mary Katharine, Lucy and Silas.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kelli Cawley and Amedysis Hospice for their wonderful care.

The family has requested there be no funeral or burial service. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, Vienna is assisting the family with arrangements.

