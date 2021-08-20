Obituary: Rose Mary Schilling Yost
Published: Aug. 20, 2021
Rose Mary Schilling Yost, 85, died December 27, 2020.
Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be 11:00 Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Burial of ashes will follow in the Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Cemetery. There will be a meal served in the church hall following the burial. The family would like to request social distancing and a mask be worn.
