Obituary: Rose Mary Schilling Yost

Rose Mary Schilling Yost

Rose Mary Schilling Yost, 85, died December 27, 2020.

Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be 11:00 Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Burial of ashes will follow in the Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Cemetery. There will be a meal served in the church hall following the burial. The family would like to request social distancing and a mask be worn.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Rose’s family and offers online condolences and many resources by visiting www.cawleyandpeoples.com or their Facebook page.

