Parkersburg Homecoming kicks off

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This Friday marks the first day of Parkersburg Homecoming.

Parkersburg Homecoming is kicking off with some child-friendly fun at Bicentennial Park with kid fest.

There are inflatables, lemonade, crafts, and more.

After its 2020 cancellation, Parkersburg Homecoming is coming back with fireworks, an arm wrestling competition, a lighted boat parade, a car show, and more.

Parkersburg Homecoming committee member Kristi Miller said what makes the annual event special is the community’s enthusiasm.

“..., everybody gets very excited about it. Everyone comes home to see - the parade is a huge event. When you come down the street for the parade, the street is just lined with people.”

That parade will be led by WTAP’s very own sports legend Jim Wharton.

On Saturday Bicentennial Park will be full of live music. High school bands will be facing off to see who’s the best in battle of the bands.

Miller said most activities will be by the flood wall this year.

