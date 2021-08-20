Sarah Scott “stands up to cancer”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -On Saturday, August 20th, all the major TV networks are hosting Stand Up to Cancer- a charitable program that aims to raise money for cancer research. Cancer affects so many people, including people here in the MOV.

One of them is Rohn County resident Sarah Scott. She’ also Mrs. Bridge Day 2021. She was diagnosed with cancer this February. But she didn’t let that get in the way of living her best life.

“During Cancer Treatment, you can lose a lot of things. You can lose friends, lose your hair, you can lose weight. One of the things I lost was the weight of other people’s opinions,” Scott said.

“When I went into treatment, I had really dark brown hair, I was kind of quiet, reserved. Not at home, I’m very loud at home but you know out in public I was kind of quiet and reserved. And I decided after treatment to die my hair red, pierce my nose and do a pageant.”

And she won that pageant! Scott says she believes her story of resilience helped her become Mrs. Bridge Day 2021. She says while she will have many checkups the next couple of years as she’s in remission, she’s lucky to have a great team of doctors at Camden Clark Medical Center and a family that continues to care and support her.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.