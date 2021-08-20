This is Home: WTAP’s Kirk Greenfield donates 20th gallon of blood

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The American Red Cross says there is a blood shortage going on right now. One person helping to fix that shortage is WTAP’s Kirk Greenfield. He has been donating blood regularly for decades and when he gave a pint this week, he has now officially donated 20 gallons in all.

“I think it was about the time I hit my 17th gallon I realized I could do this. Certainly, when I was recognized at 18 I had my sights set on it because there was another man, a postman, who made it to 19 before he had to retire because of medical reasons so I had a goal in mind that I was going to edge his record,” said Greenfield.

On Monday, August 16, 2021, he gave a pint that completed that goal.

“I’ve taken pains to be on schedule every time to maximize the amount. It’s an accomplishment I’ve been aiming at for some time. It’s not over with yet. It’s time to set the new goal. 21 gallons by the end of Christmas next year,” said Greenfield.

Kirk’s first blood drive was in college in the 70s at Michigan State.

“It was in the dormitory and it was on the way to the cafeteria on the way to eat so I thought I’d try it.”

Being a busy college student, he took a break and then when he moved to Athens in the 1990s, he started donating more regularly.

“When I moved into Athens, the house that we moved into was just down the street from the Red Cross chapter house, so it was kind of natural that I befriended them and they befriended me. They helped orient me into the Mid-Ohio Valley when I moved into town and I guess I took it for granted at the time, but I appreciate so much looking back on that they really helped me get the pulse of the Mid-Ohio Valley,” said Greenfield.

The American Red Cross hopes Kirk’s story motivates other people to donate.

“We certainly hope Kirk’s example of being a great regular donor encourages others to donate for the first time to do so and if it’s been a while since they donated, to come on in and catch up with their donation process. It’s not often that you can use about an hour of your free time to have such a tremendous impact on people for something that has no substitute,” said Sharon Kesselring, the Executive Director of the Northwest West Virginia American Red Cross chapter.

“I would encourage anybody if you think you would like to reach out and help someone in need this is an excellent way to do it and you can give every two months if you chose to continue, but at least give it a shot,” said Greenfield.

In case you’re curious, his blood type is O-positive.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.