Waterford Fair returns to the public

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - The Waterford Fair is back and underway for all to attend.

The festivities begin Friday with a parade happening at 6 p.m. from Beverly to Waterford.

People coming for the weekend-long fair can enjoy the tractor-pull, a hog show, a motorcycle and four-wheeler rodeo, and many vendors amongst other activities.

Officials with the fair say that they are glad to have this back, and to provide residents with something to do after not having it last year.

“I think it’s very significant. People look forward to it all year. We had a lot of upset people last year because we couldn’t have it. We were under rule of the governor to not do anything. We were able to have our junior fair. It’s a big deal this year,” says Waterford Community Fair Board president, Mitch Schott.

Officials with the fair say to use common sense at the event with the pandemic still around.

If you would like any more information on the fair, you can find out more by clicking this link for more.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.