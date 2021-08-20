West Virginia Secretary of State discusses election security

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia’s Secretary of State says states should continue to be allowed to run their own elections.

Mac Warner was a featured speaker Thursday night at the Wood County Republican Executive Committee’s annual picnic, held at Buzzy Dils Park in Vienna.

The state’s top elections official says the “We The People” bill aimed at election reform promotes ideas he’s personally opposed to. Among them: a universal mail-in voting system and election day voter registration.

And he says elections run directly by states are more secure.

”There shouldn’t be ‘one size fits all’ across the United States, especially when you think about cyber security. The different systems provide a layer of security, so they would have to break into different states at different times.”

Warner earlier this year expressed his concerns while testifying before Congress.

The federal voting rights act is opposed by all but one of the state’s county clerks.

