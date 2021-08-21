Advertisement

2021 Football Frenzy Week 1 Recap

Scores and highlights from Week 1 of WTAP's Football Frenzy
Scores and highlights from Week 1 of WTAP's Football Frenzy
By Ryan Wilson, Samantha Cavalli and Katelyn Smith
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Week 1 of the Ohio Football season kicked off on Friday night.

The Belpre Golden Eagles took on the Warren Warriors on the road. Warren came away with the 47-12 victory. Jason Williams had 19 carries, for 386 rushing yards on the night and three touchdowns to lead the Warriors.

The Fort Frye Cadets opened up against the Reigning Thunder Academy at home, and came away with the 49-6 win. Ian Ellis had 3 TD’s through the air.

Waterford kicked off their season against Crooksville at home, and the Wildcats were victorious 29-7.

Marietta had a tough home opener, as they take down New Philadelphia 48-7.

The Frontier Cougars also came away 1-0 after Friday with a 34-20 win over the Bridgeport Bulldogs.

The Eastern Eagles of Reedsville took down the Green Bobcats 39-8.

Click on the scoreboard tap at the top of the screen for scores from every game this week.

