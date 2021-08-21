American Red Cross surprises Kirk Greenfield with certificate

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kirk was surprised by Sharon Kesselring from the American Red Cross Friday afternoon outside WTAP. He got a certificate for donating 20 gallons of blood.

He donated the pint on Monday, August 16, 2021, at a blood drive in The Plains. Kirk was the focus of our This is Home feature Friday. He’s been donating for about three decades.

“If you consider that each unit can help three different lives, he has really impacted over hundreds and hundreds ,if not thousands of lives over the years of donating blood,” said Sharon Kesselring, the executive director of the American Red Cross NorthWest West Virginia chapter.

“I wasn’t expecting this much but I will treasure this certificate and we may put it up in the newsroom I’m not sure. I accept this on behalf of all of those who have reached this milestone prior to me and I encourage those on the trail to keep going,” said Greenfield.

Kirk says he plans to keep giving blood as long as he can. His next goal is to reach 21 gallons by Christmas 2022.

Congratulations, Kirk!

