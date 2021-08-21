Advertisement

Five-vehicle crash shuts down multiple lanes on Murdoch Avenue

A five-vehicle crash has shut down some lanes on Murdoch Avenue heading northbound towards...
A five-vehicle crash has shut down some lanes on Murdoch Avenue heading northbound towards Vienna.(Hannah Stutler)
By Samantha Cavalli and Hannah Stutler
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

One lane is now open following a five-vehicle crash on Murdoch Avenue heading north towards Vienna. Originally, all three lanes of Murdoch Avenue were shut down.

The crash occurred near the former Golden Corral building.

Law enforcement is on the scene investigating the crash. They have requested ambulances as well.

WTAP has a reporter on the scene. We will continue to update you on information as we receive it.

