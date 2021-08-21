Five-vehicle crash shuts down multiple lanes on Murdoch Avenue

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

One lane is now open following a five-vehicle crash on Murdoch Avenue heading north towards Vienna. Originally, all three lanes of Murdoch Avenue were shut down.

The crash occurred near the former Golden Corral building.

Law enforcement is on the scene investigating the crash. They have requested ambulances as well.

WTAP has a reporter on the scene. We will continue to update you on information as we receive it.

