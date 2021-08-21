UPDATE: Two people taken to the hospital following multi-vehicle crash

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Two people were taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre Campus following a multi-vehicle crash on the intersection of 13th Avenue and Murdoch Avenue.

According to officials, the call for the crash came in at 7:04 p.m. In total five cars were involved in the crash.

Since we last reported, all lanes on Murdoch Avenue have been open since 8:01 p.m. when the scene was cleared by law enforcement.

The cause of the crash is under further investigation.

Parkersburg Police Department, Parkersburg Fire Department, and St. Joe’s Ambulance responded to the scene.

Original Story: 8/21/2021

One lane is now open following a five-vehicle crash on Murdoch Avenue heading north towards Vienna. Originally, all three lanes of Murdoch Avenue were shut down.

The crash occurred near the former Golden Corral building.

Law enforcement is on the scene investigating the crash. They have requested ambulances as well.

WTAP has a reporter on the scene. We will continue to update you on information as we receive it.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.