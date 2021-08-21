West Virginia DOH State Bridge Engineer: Julianna Street Bridge is safe

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways State Bridge Engineer, Tracy Brown, recently visited the Juliana Street Bridge in response to citizen concerns and confirmed the bridge, which was built in 1973, is safe.

”Our bridge safety inspectors take their jobs very seriously. We don’t allow anyone’s family to cross a bridge we wouldn’t put our own family on. The Juliana Street Bridge is safe to cross,” said Brown.

The bridge was most recently inspected in April of 2021 and has another inspection scheduled for the spring of 2022. Throughout West Virginia, bridge safety inspectors observe each part of a bridges structure and carefully note any areas requiring maintenance. They work year-round, inspecting each bridge in West Virginia’s inventory of approximately 7,000 bridges. The Division recently applied for a RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) grant for a renovation project on the bridge.

The anticipated project, which calls for fixing any damaged piers, repairing and replacing expansion joints and bearings, and sealing and patching the bridge deck will extend the useful life of the old bridge.

“I remember when this bridge was built. I’m eager to see it renovated because it will continue to serve the public for many years to come,” said District 3 Engineer, Justin Smith.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.