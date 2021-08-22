Advertisement

Belpre City Schools preparing to return back to school

By Katelyn Smith
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) -Belpre City Schools return back to school on August 23 in a staggered format.

Superintendent of Belpre City Schools Jeff Greenley said there is a lot of great programming being introduced this year and they are excited to return back to school.

According to Greenley, almost 30 percent of students were distanced educated last year. He said Belpre City Schools have used the majority of its Covid-19 relief money from the federal government towards staffing for the next three years.

“We’ve invested a lot of money in some additional supports and personnel with the high school,” Greenley said. “We’ve got a number of new electives that we’re very thrilled about, including some interesting ones that we partnered Washington State Community College to give, and particularly in STEM engineering courses. But we’ve also invested in some additional social worker positions.”

Greenley said if the health departments or local governments say that schools need to change things going forward then they will do so to support the students and the community.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A five-vehicle crash has shut down some lanes on Murdoch Avenue heading northbound towards...
UPDATE: Two people taken to the hospital following multi-vehicle crash
The community has plenty of festivities to look forward to this weekend.
Parkersburg Homecoming kicks off
A bridge engineer says the Juliana Street Bridge in Parkersburg is safe.
West Virginia DOH State Bridge Engineer: Julianna Street Bridge is safe
Generic graphic of WV
West Virginia Public Service Commission
High school bands filled Market Street with live music.
Parkersburg Homecoming brings community together

Latest News

Braxton Amos wins gold and bronze medals at the 2021 Junior Olympics in Russia.
WTAP News @ 6 - Braxton Amos wins medals at Junior Olympics
Locals float down the river to fundraise for Relay for Life.
WTAP News @ 6 - Floating Down Little Kanawha River
Belpre returns to school
WTAP News @ 6 - Belpre Returns to School
Participants cheer as they take off down Little Kanawha River.
Floating to fundraise for Wood County Relay for Life