Belpre City Schools preparing to return back to school

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) -Belpre City Schools return back to school on August 23 in a staggered format.

Superintendent of Belpre City Schools Jeff Greenley said there is a lot of great programming being introduced this year and they are excited to return back to school.

According to Greenley, almost 30 percent of students were distanced educated last year. He said Belpre City Schools have used the majority of its Covid-19 relief money from the federal government towards staffing for the next three years.

“We’ve invested a lot of money in some additional supports and personnel with the high school,” Greenley said. “We’ve got a number of new electives that we’re very thrilled about, including some interesting ones that we partnered Washington State Community College to give, and particularly in STEM engineering courses. But we’ve also invested in some additional social worker positions.”

Greenley said if the health departments or local governments say that schools need to change things going forward then they will do so to support the students and the community.

