Braxton Amos wins two medals at the 2021 Junior World Wrestling Championship

By Katelyn Smith
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
UFA, Russia. (WTAP) - Braxton Amos, a former Parkersburg South wrestler brought home two medals to the Mid Ohio Valley from the 2021 Junior World Wrestling Championship.

On August 22 he won a bronze medal in the Greco-Roman wrestling category. Last week he won a gold medal in the Junior Freestyle category.

Amos was a four-time state champion at Parkersburg South and said he is so thankful for everything.

“West Virginia doesn’t really have the rap as a state that you know that sends a lot of people out to do really big things in athletics, so I mean it, it means a lot too. You know, represent my state well on the world stage,” Amos said. “Even out here. People kind of know of West Virginia just ‘cause of country roads. But now put their face to everything it’s kind of cool.”

Braxton is an incoming freshman at the University of Wisconsin and was an alternate for the U.S. Olympic team this summer.

