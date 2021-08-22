Advertisement

Floating to fundraise for Wood County Relay for Life

Participants cheer as they take off down Little Kanawha River.
Participants cheer as they take off down Little Kanawha River.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Locals floated down the river to raise money for Wood County Relay for Life.

People hopped on their tubes for a three and a half mile ride down the Little Kanawha River. The float was followed by a picnic-style dinner, included in the ticket price. A Relay for Life team helped organize the event in order to raise funds for their team.

Wood County’s Relay for Life is fast approaching, scheduled for August 27th at Parkersburg City Park. Money raised there will help with American Cancer Society initiatives like funding research and cancer patient programs and services. For instance, one of their programs called Road to Recovery offers cancer patients free transportation to treatments and another called Reach to Recovery connects newly diagnosed breast cancer patients with long-time breast cancer survivors to talk one on one about their experiences.

While a lazy river tube ride style fundraiser is new for Wood County, American Cancer Society’s Carmen Hathaway hopes it sticks.

She said, “So we hope that this will become an annual event because, you know, everyone in our community loves the river and it’s just such a perfect day for it and a great way to just relax and to cool off and have a great time with friends.”

Hathaway said Wood County’s Relay for Life will have a festival-type atmosphere full of food, music, and more. If you want to get involved, you can go to relayforlife.org/woodwv or you can visit the Wood County Relay for Life Facebook page for more information.

