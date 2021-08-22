Advertisement

Parkersburg Homecoming brings community together

High school bands filled Market Street with live music.
High school bands filled Market Street with live music.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Locals, both young and old, came together for Parkersburg Homecoming this weekend.

Floats of all kinds marched down Market Street and the arm wrestling championship, a bluegrass festival, fireworks, and more played out elsewhere in Parkersburg.

Homecoming is an event that’s spanned across generations. Jon Queen has been going since the beginning.

He said, “You know, now that I’m older, I bring my grandchildren down...we have fun.”

Jeannie Boyd has been going to homecoming for about 20 years. She said, while her favorite part is the entertainment, it’s not all homecoming’s about.

“It means togetherness - being able to get out, especially on a beautiful day such as today, and just kind of enjoy family time and friends time and being able to walk around and enjoy the beautiful river…, "

While some have been coming for 20 years, for others, it’s their first time. WTAP asked some local kids what the best part of the parade was.

One said, “Um where the firefighters come by.”

For others it was...

“The candy!”

Apparently this year the candy was no joke. In fact when we asked local tween Dani how much candy they got, the answer was...

“Uh...overflowing of two grocery sacks.”

Homecoming brings different generations together. In fact, Boyd said those are her favorite memories.

“..., I’m a retired school teacher, as I told you, and I guess just seeing my former students come by and say hello and glad to see me and I’m glad to see them...,”

And of course there’s still room for new memories. In fact, some kids already know what kind of float they’d want to be in.

One said, “I would be superman.”

And another, “Ghostbusters!”

Dani, on the other hand, hopes to one day march down Market Street as a part of the high school marching band.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced a new round of the West Virginia Vaccination...
Cars, ATV’s, free gas for 10 years among prizes in “Do it for Babydog” round 2
A bridge engineer says the Juliana Street Bridge in Parkersburg is safe.
West Virginia DOH State Bridge Engineer: Julianna Street Bridge is safe
Michael Cormack
Obituary: Michael E Cormack Jr.
(AP)
Vehicle rolls over in Parkersburg
The community has plenty of festivities to look forward to this weekend.
Parkersburg Homecoming kicks off

Latest News

The Public Service Commission hearing for Suddenlink is scheduled for Monday, August 23.
WTAP News @ 6 - Public Service Commission Meeting
Kelly's Closet and local volunteers stuff 1,000 stuffed animals for foster kids.
WTAP News @ 6 - Stuffed Animals for Foster Kids VOSOT
Community gathers for Parkersburg Homecoming Parade
WTAP News @ 6 - Parkersburg Homecoming Parade VOSOT
Kirk surprised by Red Cross
American Red Cross surprises Kirk Greenfield with certificate