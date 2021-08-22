Parkersburg Homecoming brings community together

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Locals, both young and old, came together for Parkersburg Homecoming this weekend.

Floats of all kinds marched down Market Street and the arm wrestling championship, a bluegrass festival, fireworks, and more played out elsewhere in Parkersburg.

Homecoming is an event that’s spanned across generations. Jon Queen has been going since the beginning.

He said, “You know, now that I’m older, I bring my grandchildren down...we have fun.”

Jeannie Boyd has been going to homecoming for about 20 years. She said, while her favorite part is the entertainment, it’s not all homecoming’s about.

“It means togetherness - being able to get out, especially on a beautiful day such as today, and just kind of enjoy family time and friends time and being able to walk around and enjoy the beautiful river…, "

While some have been coming for 20 years, for others, it’s their first time. WTAP asked some local kids what the best part of the parade was.

One said, “Um where the firefighters come by.”

For others it was...

“The candy!”

Apparently this year the candy was no joke. In fact when we asked local tween Dani how much candy they got, the answer was...

“Uh...overflowing of two grocery sacks.”

Homecoming brings different generations together. In fact, Boyd said those are her favorite memories.

“..., I’m a retired school teacher, as I told you, and I guess just seeing my former students come by and say hello and glad to see me and I’m glad to see them...,”

And of course there’s still room for new memories. In fact, some kids already know what kind of float they’d want to be in.

One said, “I would be superman.”

And another, “Ghostbusters!”

Dani, on the other hand, hopes to one day march down Market Street as a part of the high school marching band.

