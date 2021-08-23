Advertisement

4-year-old fatally shot while riding in vehicle in Fla.

A 4-year-old was struck by gunfire and killed while riding in a car in Tampa on Sunday night.
By WFTS staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) - Police are looking for the person responsible for the death of a 4-year old.

The young child died after they were shot while in a moving vehicle Sunday night.

Police do not believe the shooting was random, but it’s not known who was targeted or why.

No suspects are in custody, and the investigation is in the early stages.

