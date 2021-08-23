Advertisement

Afghan woman gives birth on US evacuation plane

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — The U.S. military says an Afghan woman gave birth aboard an Air Force C-17 that flew from the Middle East to Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

The base is being used as a transit post for people being evacuated from Afghanistan.

The military’s Air Mobility Command tweeted that the mother began having complications during the flight Saturday.

It says: “The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother’s life.”

On arrival at Ramstein, U.S. medical personnel came aboard and delivered the child in the aircraft’s cargo bay.

“The baby girl and mother were transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition,” the military said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A five-vehicle crash has shut down some lanes on Murdoch Avenue heading northbound towards...
UPDATE: Two people taken to the hospital following multi-vehicle crash
High school bands filled Market Street with live music.
Parkersburg Homecoming brings community together
"Suspected injuries" following pickup crash.
‘Suspected injuries’ following 7th Street pickup crash
Michael Cormack
Obituary: Michael E Cormack Jr.
Generic graphic of WV
West Virginia Public Service Commission

Latest News

7th Street crash
Wake Up MOV, ‘Suspected injuries’ following 7th Street pickup crash, 8/23/21
What's Trending
What's Trending, 8/23/21
New Jersey's Middlesex County was hit particularly hard with severe flooding and poor outages...
Henri’s lazy remnants hinder cleanup, threaten inland floods
Rescuers work to hopefully locate survivors after devastating floods in middle Tennessee.
Tennessee flooding: Those missing loved ones brace for the worst