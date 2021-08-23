Breakthrough COVID cases climb in West Virginia

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been rising in West Virginia.

Governor Jim Justice said Monday that the state has seen a 26 percent increase in breakthrough coronavirus cases and breakthrough deaths in the last eight weeks.

The state has seen a total of 3,016 coronavirus deaths, eight of which were reported over the weekend. Sixty-two fully vaccinated West Virginians have died from the virus.

West Virginia has also seen a “10-fold” increase in active coronavirus cases since the first week of July, according to Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh.

Justice said Monday that he’s still pushing for booster shots to be given to the state’s most vulnerable residents, but the state is being held up by federal regulations.

