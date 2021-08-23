Advertisement

Buckingham Palace guard ceremony returns after COVID hiatus

Members of the public watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London, on...
Members of the public watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London, on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, which is taking place for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British soldiers in scarlet tunics and bearskin hats have paraded outside Buckingham Palace as the Changing of the Guard ceremony resumed after a pandemic-induced 18-month gap.

The tourist-pleasing spectacle was halted in March 2020 as Britain went into lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Soldiers from the Coldstream Guards marched from their London barracks to the home of Queen Elizabeth II to mount the guard, as scores of spectators watched and took photos.

A military band played tunes saluting British success at the Tokyo Olympics.

Soldiers have maintained sentry duty outside royal residences during the pandemic, but the ceremonial changeover was not held.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A five-vehicle crash has shut down some lanes on Murdoch Avenue heading northbound towards...
UPDATE: Two people taken to the hospital following multi-vehicle crash
High school bands filled Market Street with live music.
Parkersburg Homecoming brings community together
"Suspected injuries" following pickup crash.
‘Suspected injuries’ following 7th Street pickup crash
Michael Cormack
Obituary: Michael E Cormack Jr.
Generic graphic of WV
West Virginia Public Service Commission

Latest News

7th Street crash
Wake Up MOV, ‘Suspected injuries’ following 7th Street pickup crash, 8/23/21
What's Trending
What's Trending, 8/23/21
U.S. regulators have given full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
US regulators give full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Twin babies were among those killed in the devastating Tennessee floods.
Still looking for dozens missing in record Tennessee floods