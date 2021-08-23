Advertisement

City of Parkersburg moving towards more financial transparency with new website

The state auditor will discuss the new website at this Tuesday's City Council meeting.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In a step towards more transparency, the City of Parkersburg will be unveiling a new website that puts the local government’s financial data on display.

WTAP spoke to Parkersburg’s Finance Director Eric Jiles to understand what this means for the community.

The website will be open to the public under Project Mountaineer, a state-wide initiative meant to make local governments and counties more transparent. You will be able to search the site to see where local government money is coming from and where it is being spent, from taxes to fees to the total spent on each city department’s salaries, and more. The site, however, will not display the salary of individual employees. Nor will it show tax payer information.

If you want to keep up with the data, the previous month’s data will be posted on the 21st of each month.

Jiles said, “I personally think that it’s a great tool for the taxpayers to be able to know exactly where their tax money’s being spent. That’s something I’m very proud of is that we can account for everything in a responsible way...,”

The state auditor will be at Tuesday’s City Council meeting to talk about the new website.

The website will be available to the public by the end of this week. You’ll be able to find it via a link on the city’s website.

Jiles said data will get more detailed as the months go on as the city adjusts to the program.

The website will be free to the public. Costs will be covered by the state auditor’s office.

