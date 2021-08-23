Competition and tradition: Waterford Fair’s truck and tractor pull

WATERFORD, Ohio. (WTAP) - Dirt and smoke rose in the air as tractors and trucks wound up their engines, taking off all in the hopes of pulling the bulky sled the longest distance.

It’s an event that’s been a part of the Waterford Community Fair for about 50 years.

Families have been passing on the tradition since the beginning.

Darren Ball has been competing in it for about 25 to 30 years.

He said, “Dad brought me over and put me on an ol’ little massey ferguson tractor. Back then it was tug pull instead of the speed pull but that’s how it got started and it kept going from there.”

Troy Kutscherenko’s been competing since childhood.

“We’ve been here probably - I was in grade school when we started coming down. Dad brought us down. We always had a tractor. You always come to the Waterford Fair and pulled and I know probably my dad pulled here, I think my grandpa did, and my boy did so we’ve got four generations that have pulled here.”

How it works is simple. Competitors get hooked up to the sled then compete by weight class, driving until their vehicles can’t anymore.

These competitors had their eyes on the prize. Kutscherenko said his goal is always to win and Ball said he wanted to get a “full pull.”

Since Kutscherenko seemed pretty confident, WTAP tried to get the secrets to doing well in the competition but all we got was...

“Yeah I got a bunch of them.”

While we couldn’t get Kutscherenko to divulge any of his secrets, Ball said winning isn’t the best part anyways.

“Just the camaraderie of my friends. Competition back and forth. I beat them once in a while but usually they beat me but it’s all in good fun,” he said.

The truck and tractor pull ended with a check. The Washington County Board of Commissioners donated $25,000 of American Rescue Plan funds for tourism to the fair. It’s meant to make up for the loss of revenue from it having to shut down last year.

