Documentary on Blennerhassetts premiering this Saturday at Smoot Theatre(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A documentary on one of the Mid-Ohio Valley’s famous families will be premiering this Saturday.

The documentary on the Blennerhassetts is complete and will be having a special premier this Saturday at the Smoot Theatre in Parkersburg.

Motion Masters, the group that put the documentary together, say that the project is something that is three years in the making.

It illustrates a great deal as to the life of the Blennerhassetts, as well as their relationship with founding father Aaron Burr.

“Harmon and Margarette were some of the Irish immigrants who came to the country early in this nation’s settlement. And, when they came of course and settled in the Ohio River Valley, it was the ‘Wild Wild West.’ It was the western frontier of America. And then, as they became involved with one of America’s founding fathers, Aaron Burr, the story comes to one of what constitutes treason. Which is certainly a timely topic these days. As well as back in the 1800′s,” says Motion Masters president, Diana Sole Walko.

The documentary will have a special premier Saturday at the Smoot Theatre at 8 p.m.

The documentary will also be available to the public on August 30th at 9 p.m. On the West Virginia Public Broadcasting Station.

Local historians are featured in the project, including former Blennerhassett Museum historian, Ray Swick, Bill Reynolds from the Campus Martius Museum, and novelist Pamela Douglas Brust.

The documentary group raised over $147 thousand in funds for this project. Including significant donations from the Blennerhassett Historical Foundation, Wood County Commission, the Bernard McDonough Foundation, and the city of Parkersburg to name a few.

