Hit and run on 900 block of Quincy Street, driver flees scene

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A hit and run took place this evening involving one pedestrian being hit as well as a house on Quincy Street.

An eye witness says that the BMW was attempting to back out before coming into contact with another vehicle.

The passenger of the car that was hit got out of the car and was struck by the BMW, as they were trying to go around the car they initially hit.

The witness says that the car then reversed out of control, went over one grassy hill and then another before hitting the back of a house on the nine hundred block of Quincy Street.

Witnesses say that the driver then got out of the car and fled the scene.

One person was transported to Camden Clark.

Parkersburg police, Saint Joseph’s Ambulance Services, and the city fire department were there at the scene.

We will update you with more information as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.