Advertisement

Mayim Bialik to host ‘Jeopardy!’ in temporary role, sources say

Mayim Bialik's role on Jeopardy! has expanded temporarily.
Mayim Bialik's role on Jeopardy! has expanded temporarily.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The next host of “Jeopardy” is Mayim Bialik. Well, temporarily, anyway.

Sources at the show say Bialik has been tapped to tape several weeks’ worth of the game show.

That comes after recently selected host Mike Richards stepped down after offensive remarks he previously made on a podcast surfaced.

Bialik had been slated to only host “Jeopardy!” prime time specials before stepping in to host the main show.

But it may not be so temporary.

One source said Sony executives are considering making her permanent host if she can figure out how to work on the show while also shooting her Fox sit-com “Call Me Kat.”

Bialik is best known for her starring roles on “Big Bang Theory” and “Blossom.”

She took more than a decade off from acting when she graduated high school and earned a PhD in neuroscience.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A five-vehicle crash has shut down some lanes on Murdoch Avenue heading northbound towards...
UPDATE: Two people taken to the hospital following multi-vehicle crash
"Suspected injuries" following pickup crash.
‘Suspected injuries’ following 7th Street pickup crash
Scene on Armstrong Avenue
Update: Marietta man dies in Williamstown wreck
High school bands filled Market Street with live music.
Parkersburg Homecoming brings community together
Michael Cormack
Obituary: Michael E Cormack Jr.

Latest News

Cierra Nicole Abbington-Chubb was put on a ventilator after having an emergency c-section.
Mom of 3 clings to life, battling COVID-19 after emergency C-section
7th Street crash
Wake Up MOV, ‘Suspected injuries’ following 7th Street pickup crash, 8/23/21
What's Trending
What's Trending, 8/23/21
5 puppies rescued from 65-foot dry water well
5 puppies rescued from 65-foot dry water well