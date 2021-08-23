Names released in double murder-suicide; infant still critical

UPDATE 8/24/2021 11 a.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - - The names of the man, woman and child found dead in their home on Elkdale Drive in Mink Shoals on Monday have been released.

Donald “DJ” Thomas, 29, of Charleston, was found dead at the scene with the presumed weapon next to him. Alicia Thomas, 24, of Charleston, was found dead along with their five year old daughter Myra Thomas.

Their 1-year-old surviving daughter, Lona Thomas, is recovering in Cincinnati after surgery. She is currently listed as critically stable.

According to a Kanawha County Schools spokesperson, Donald “DJ” Thomas was an evening custodian at Capital High School.

Deputies examined the other 911 calls brought into question and only one was related to domestic violence from February 2021.

Autopsies are being performed Tuesday morning on the three deceased for more information and a time of death.

8/23/21 3:40 p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An investigation is underway after deputies discovered a man, woman and young child dead in a home Monday afternoon.

“(Right now) it appears that this was a double murder-suicide and that’s the way that it’s being looked at,” said Sgt. Brian Humphreys with Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. “Now that of course is subject to change as things are discovered inside.”

It happened along the 3000 block of Elkdale Drive in the Mink Shoals area of the county.

Deputies believe the father shot both his wife and grade school aged daughter before turning the gun on himself.

“They have a good theory that it was the man but that is based on the weapon placement, but of course that is subject to change,” said Humphreys.

A baby, roughly a year and a half, was also found inside the home alive, but severely injured.

“As I understood when I arrived on the scene, the child was found beneath the adult female, presumably the mother.”

She was taken to a local hospital but is now at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, listed in critical condition.

“They believe there were bullet fragments found inside of the child,” Sgt. Humphreys said.

Right now, deputies are unclear of an exact timeline but do believe the family was last seen on Friday.

“Initially we were told that they were last seen on Friday, it may be that others have seen them since then, so we will of course try and find that out.”

According Sgt. Humphreys, there have been about seven 911 calls from this home in the last year.

“Some disturbances, some complaints, I believe there was one gunshots call that came out but I don’t know the details on those specifically.”

Investigators said the father involved in the double murder-suicide was arrested in February for domestic violence, but charges were dismissed in June because the victim failed to appear in court.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man, woman, and child were found dead inside a home Monday in a Mink Shoals community, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff also confirms Monday that an infant was located inside of the home alive. The baby girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police responded to 3006 Elkdale Drive, Charleston around noon Monday after receiving a call through the 911 system in Kanawha County.

“Our detectives and everybody are currently on the scene trying to finalize the investigation and get it going. It’s very early in the investigation,” said Sheriff Mike Rutherford. “There is no threat to the community whatsoever. We have no reason to think that anybody in the community is in any danger whatsoever.”

No further information has been released at this time.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Police have surrounded a home in the community of Mink Shoals.

The large police presence is at 3006 Elkdale Drive, Charleston.

No further information has been released at this time.

