Obituary: Betty Eagle Conant

Betty Eagle Conant, 87 of Parkersburg, WV, went to be with the Lord on August 20, 2021, surrounded by her family.

She was born November 30, 1933. Betty was a long time member of Bethel Baptist Church and served the Lord faithfully. Betty was an avid quilter and was always helping someone with a quilt or just making them because “you never know when you might need one.” Known as Grandma to many, she is fondly remembered as a second mother and friend to all. Our hearts ache, but her heart is full of joy unspeakable, and full of glory! We will continue to lift up our eyes unto the hills from whence cometh our help, our help comes from the Lord.

Betty is survived by her children: Cindy (Kevin) Wofe, of Parkersburg, WV; Diana (Denzil) Ray, of Belpre, OH; Tammie (Lester) Marks, of Freeport, WV; sister, Margaret (Delbert) Parsons, of Reedy, WV; Dorothy Comer, of Sissonville, WV; grandchildren, Julia (Joe) Dixon, of Belpre, OH, Danette Stoneking, of Freeport WV, Bill (Johanna) Ray of EastPoint FL, Josh (Daley) Wofe, of Vienna, WV, Brian Marks of Freeport, WV, Kelly (Nick) Ceglar of Washington, WV; 9 great grandchildren; and 2 great- great grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Ira Gale Eagle and Fallie Elizabeth Eagle; siblings, Ray Eagle, Lois Eagle Ford, Charles Eagle; and her husband and soulmate, Robert L. Conant after 54 years of marriage.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Everett Snyder officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 2p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday August 25, 2021 and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

