Obituary: Clifford Dale Barker

Clifford Dale Barker, 71 of Washington, Wv passed away Aug. 21, 2021 at home after battling cancer, He was born in Wood county Dec. 1, 1949

son of the late Ira Dale and Naomi Chruch Barker.

He retired from Shell Chemical and later worked at Kraton Polymers in Belpre, Ohio before retiring a second time.

Dale enjoyed hunting on his Rockport farm and fishing on the Williams River. He was a member of the first graduating class at Parkersburg South High School

in 1967. he was a Baptist by faith.

Son Kevin Dale Barker (Reta) of Washington, WV and daughter Michelle Barker of Parkersburg, WV

5 grandchildren: Ashley Cooper (Matt), Chelsea Barker, Steven Black(Candice), Tony Black and Logan Blasingame

2 great grandchildren

Dale is survived by brothers Denzil Barker and Roger Barker of Parkersburg, WV, sisters Carol Weed (David0 of Newark, WV and Phyliss Jean Smith (Gene Ball) of Rockport, Wv

the mother of his children Sharon Ann Barker of Parkersburg, WV, mother-in-law Bobbie Gheen of Parkersburg WV and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to both his parents he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law Dale Smith and sister-in-law Wanda Barker and father-in-law Leonard Gheen.

the Family would like to thank PJ and Peach for the special care they gave Dale.

Per his wishes there will be no services. Matheny Whited Funeral Home of Elizabeth WV is assisting the family.

