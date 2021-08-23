Advertisement

Obituary: Curtis “Dean” Layfield II

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By guest
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Curtis “Dean” Layfield II, 51 of Cairo, WV departed this life Sunday, August 22, 2021 at his residence.

Dean was born November 28, 1969 in Parkersburg, WV, a son of Sylvia Layfield (Rutherford) Bostic and the late Curtis Dean Layfield.

Curtis enjoyed the outdoors, and loved to fish and hunt in his spare time.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his companion of 24 years, Debra Metz of Parkersburg, WV; children, Cody Layfield of Washington, WV and Brittany Healy of Cairo, WV; grandchildren, Addison, Braeylnn, and Mark Healy;  stepfather, Ed Bostic of Belpre, OH; brother, David Layfield of Cairo, WV; and sister, Jessica Carpenter of Big Bend, WV.

He was preceded in death by his father; and grandparents, Ronald and Mabel Rutherford, Clarence and Ruby Layfield.

In accordance with Dean’s wishes, he will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

