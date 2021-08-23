Obituary: Garry Lee Swiger

Garry Lee Swiger, 67, of Anmoore, WV, passed away August 15, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg following an extended illness.He was born on October 5, 1953 in Clarksburg, WV, the son of the late Ralph Lee Swiger and Betty Lee Jones Swiger Kittle.Garry retired from Union Carbide/GrafTech of AnMoore.Garry is survived by his brothers Larry Swiger (Juli) of Derwood, MD, Melvin Swiger (Sue) of Parkersburg, WV, sisters Karen Cutright of Clarsburg, Linda Richards of Quiet Dell and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by first wife Judy and son Kieth Swiger. A memorial service will be planned at a later date for the family.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.

