Obituary: Grace S. Smith

Grace S. Houck Smith, 81, of Washington, WV went home to be with her Lord August 21, 2021 at the Camden-Clark Medical Center. She was born at her home in Rockport, WV on October 23, 1939.

She was a 1957 graduate of Wirt County High School and member of New England Baptist Church. After raising her five children, she returned to work at age 40 and loved working for Kreinik Manufacturing Co Inc.

Grace is survived by her husband of 63 years, Vernon Smith; five children, Jeff (Yvonne) Smith of Washington, Mike (Terry) Smith of Washington, Tim (Christina) Smith of Belleville, Terri (Jimmy) Hertz of Washington, Jody (Chas) Smith of Mineral Wells; eleven grandchildren, Josh, A.J., Katie, Tommy, Olivia, Anna, Emily, Natalie, Judd, Caden, Abby; five great grandchildren; Sophie, Dalton, Jaxon, Brody, Gracie; one brother, Sterling Houck; two sisters, Ruth Snyder and Patricia Pugh.

She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Houck; mother, Rui Perkins Houck; step-mother, Alma Houck; her aunt and uncle who helped raise her, Garfield and Lula Prine; great grandson, Brendan; three sisters Frances Roberts, Dorothy Gorrell and Juanita Garrett.

Funeral services will Thursday 1:00 pm at Leavitt Funeral Home of Parkersburg with Reverend Mike Stephens and Reverend Frank Miller officiating.

Burial will follow at New England Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday 2-4 & 6-8 pm at the funeral home

Memorial Contributions can be made to the New England Baptist Cemetery, c/o New England Baptist Church, 3930 New England Ridge Road, Washington, WV 26181.

The service will be Livestream at: www.leavittfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Grace-S-Smith?obId=22099622#/obituaryInfo

