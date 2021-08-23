Obituary: Jack Loehr Farell

Jack Loehr Farell passed away peacefully on August 21, 2021, after a brief illness.Jack was born on July 7, 1932, in South Bend, Indiana, son of the late Earl and Geraldine Farell.Jack attended Rose Hulman University in Terra Haute, Indiana, studying chemical engineering. He received his Master’s degree from Purdue University in 1956 where he met the love of his life, Barbara Wagner. They were married in Lafayette, Indiana, in 1956. He started at DuPont in June, 1956 at the Wilmington, Delaware Experimental Station. He moved to the Polymers Product Department Washington Works in Parkersburg in 1962. He retired after 38 years in 1994.A dedicated father and husband, Jack dearly loved his family and participating actively in his children’s year-round swimming activities with the Parkersburg Sharks and DuPont swim teams. He enjoyed travelling to swim meets in the family’s RVs. He also helped fundraise, build, and maintain the indoor pool at the Parkersburg YMCA. He loved golfing, gardening, photography, working on classic Corvettes, tracing his family’s genealogy and travelling to the beach with his entire family annually.He was awarded the Eagle Scout designation from the Boy Scouts of America in South Bend, Indiana. He was an active member and contributor at the First Presbyterian Church of Parkersburg for almost 60 years.He is survived by his wife of 65+ years, Barbara; son, Greg (Suzetta) of Radford, VA; Andy (Teresa) of Chapin, SC; daughter, Terri Jankowski (David) of Broadview Heights, OH; his 8 grandchildren: Eric, Megan, Jake, Adam, Zach, Ali, Emma, and Alexis, and his great-grandson, Ayden. He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, David.In keeping with his wishes, there will be no visitation or service. The family will have a small, family celebration of his life in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the First Presbyterian Church of Parkersburg in memory/memorium of Jack Farell, 1341 Juliana St, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

