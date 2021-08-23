Obituary: John D. Seyler, Sr.

John D. Seyler, Sr., 73 of Wilmington, NC earned his wings on July 12, 2021.

John was born in Parkersburg, WV to Robert M. and Anna Katherine (Smith) Seyler on June 14, 1948. John was a 1966 graduate of Marietta High School. He worked for Marietta Wholesale before going into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. John received the National Defense Service Medal, Marksman Badge with Bar, and Good Conduct Medal. He was a MSL repair parts SPG partsman (P-V1). John worked with J.C. Penney for a few years and then Price Brothers Press Pipe Company (pipes under water) for 7 years before moving back to Marietta, Ohio. He worked 22 years for Forma Scientific (now Thermo Fisher).

John was a member for 30+ years with the American Legion Post 64 Veterans, Disabled American Veterans (DAV), and Elected President of the Year in New York State for the Jaycees. He was a life member of the United States Golf Association (USGA).

John and Bonnie were river town people. They lived by a river while stationed in Germany, the Hudson River while in New York, the beautiful river town of Marietta, OH, and near the Cape Fear River in Wilmington, NC in all their 51 years of marriage (1970 – 2021).

John had a great passion for golf and his beloved dog Chipper, but his greatest passion was his family which includes his surviving wife, Bonnie (Lang) and three children, Rebecca (Matt) Hickman, Debra (Gary Little), and John David Jr. (Lynn). John was “Papaw” to eleven grandchildren: Jillian and Jarred Hickman; Olivia Harris, Yehoshua and Adena Little; Owen, Amelia, Aiden, Caden, Brody and Cameron Seyler.

John is also survived by three sisters Linda (Marshall) DeBusk, Jennifer (John) Fryman, and Margaret (Jim) Huck. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Darlene (Lang) Seyler.

John was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Robert M. Jr., Richard W., and William C., and sisters Charlotte Healy and Barbara Hurst.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice or one of the following in his name: Disabled American Veterans (DAV), American Legion Post 65 of Marietta, OH, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, or American Cancer Society.

Services will be held at East Lawn Memorial Park with family at a later date to celebrate his life. McClure Schafer Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at: Lankfordfh.com.

