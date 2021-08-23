Obituary: Reva Paxton

Reva Mae Paxton of Spencer passed on August 21, 2021. What a devastating disease diabetes is!

Reva was born on September 11, 1944 in Roane County. Her parents were Ulva Mae Harper Paxton and Otmer Dennis Paxton.

She is survived by her brothers Carroll Dene Paxton and Carl Edwin Paxton.

Except for two short periods of time when she was very young, Reva lived in Roane County. She was employed for nine years by Kellwood Corporation in Spencer, then taught for thirty-five years at Walton Elementary School. (She made a lasting impression on many of her students.)

Reva was educated in the public schools of Walton then at Morris Harvey College in Charleston, WV, then at West Virginia University.

One of her favorite pursuits for decades was researching the histories of her families of descent: Harper and Hill on the maternal side and Paxton and Dobbins on the paternal side. These four ancestral lines settled in this area more than two hundred years ago.

Reva was an ever-faithful member of many groups: Walton Union Church, Spencer Tabernacle Church, Rebekah Lodge of Walton, Delta Kappa Gamma International Honor Society for Women Educators, Roane County Committee on Aging, Retired School Personnel, Hill and Hollow Garden Club, Roane General Hospital Auxiliary, Friends of the Library, Helping Hands, Roane County Historical Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, and Roane County Solid Waste Authority. Rarely did she miss a meeting of these groups. Truly Reva led a life of dedicated service!

She was “a traveling woman”! Reva enjoyed numerous trips to Amish locations and to gospel sings. She and three friends joined a tour which visited several European countries. A goal, which she achieved, was to visit all the states in the U.S. and all the West Virginia counties. Her favorite states were the last two she toured: Alaska and Hawaii.

Organizations which helped during Reva’s long ordeal are Amedysis Home Health of Ripley, Humana Aspire Health, and Housecalls Hospice of Parkersburg. Independent care-givers provided round-the-clock care with

expertise and love. Two doctors at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV said that no nursing home could have matched the quality of service administered by these worthy women. Also, special gratitude goes to Vickie Withers of Spencer. Thank you! Thank you!!

A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25 at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer. Pastor Loren Price of the Spencer Tabernacle Church will conduct the service. David and Shelia Bowen will sing Reva’s favorite hymn, “I’ll Fly Away.”

Family and friends will be received from noon until 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. A Rebekah Lodge memorial service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation and prior to the funeral service.

Reva Mae will be buried in the Gandeeville Cemetery next to the grave of her mother, who died January 3, 2011.

Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

