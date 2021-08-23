Obituary: Ruth A. Schrader Kuhn

Ruth A. Schrader Kuhn, 86, of Marietta passed away at 7:00 am, Monday, August 23, 2021. She was born December 23, 1934, in Marietta a daughter of Leo Chester Schrader and Mary R. McGrew Schrader.

Ruth graduated from Marietta High School, Class of 1952. She had been employed at Otto Brothers, Marietta Wholesale Grocery and East Lawn Memorial Park. She was an avid shopper, enjoyed playing Bingo and won several “powder puff” stockcar races.

On December 1, 1962, she married Earl Leroy Kuhn who preceded her in death on September 27, 2019. Ruth is survived by her son Darin (Charlene) Kuhn, granddaughter Casey (Janelle) Kuhn, grandson Zachary B. Kuhn, great granddaughter Kimber, brother Leo “Buddy” Schrader and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 3 sisters.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday (Aug. 26) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Valley Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at: Lankfordfh.com.

