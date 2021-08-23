Obituary: Scott Allen Nichols

Scott Allen Nichols, 84, of Looneyville, died Thursday, August 19, 2021, at home.

He was born July 23, 1937 at Looneyville, the son of the late Charles Scott and Cendrilla “Drill” Cottrell Nichols.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Thurman, Burman, Franzo, Forrest, Doy and James Nichols; five sisters, Vergie Ramsey, Orpha Nichols, Bell Ramsey, Ella May Myers and Mable Houston.

Scott was a retired skidder operator and timber cutter. He was saved and baptized in 2016.

Survivors include a sister-in-law, Mary Nichols of Newton; 33 nieces and nephews.

Thank you to John Meadows, Bobby Nichols and Donnie Nichols for your kindness during his lifetime.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 28 at the Otto Cemetery, Spencer, with the Rev. Danny Goodwin and Deacon Roger Myers officiating.

The visitation will be one hour before the service at the cemetery.

John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

