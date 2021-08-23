Advertisement

Sheriff’s website now offers user-friendly inmate search feature

By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s website now has a feature that allows you to search for Washington County Jail inmates. It came with a software package the department bought from Civica North America.

Chief Deputy Mark Warden said, when you search with the tool, you’ll be able to find their original charge, their bio, excluding their social security number, and some will have disposition on them.

Warden added that down the road you will be able to see attachments like court documents as well.

So far, the records go as far back as 1943. Staff are still, however, working to scan in data from before 1990. In fact, they’ve been scanning in data for two years now.

Using the search engine is simple. First you go to washingtoncountysheriff.org, then you go to their jail tab, then you click on “WCSO current inmate jail listing”, then you select “inmate search.” You can even check the box “include released inmates” when you search.

