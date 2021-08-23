Advertisement

‘Suspected injuries’ following 7th Street pickup crash

No one transported to the hospital, according to Dispatch
"Suspected injuries" following pickup crash.
"Suspected injuries" following pickup crash.(WTAP)
By Jack Selby
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:49 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A crash late Sunday night led to what Wood County Dispatch says are “suspected injuries”, although they said that no one was transported from the scene to the hospital.

The call for the crash came in at 11:35, regarding a pickup truck that had crashed alongside the street sign of 7th and George Streets, across from the KFC.

Dispatch said they had not received word of any property damage to the sign or anything else at the scene.

The Parkersburg Police and Fire Departments, as well as Camden Clark Ambulance Service, responded to the scene.

