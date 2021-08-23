Waverly VFD seeks money for flood damage repairs

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Waverly Volunteer Fire Department is looking for money to make repairs to its main fire station on West Virginia Route 2.

The department’s fire chief and first captain say the building suffered significant damage from high water on July 2.

Monday, it asked the Wood County Commission for financial help to make those repairs.

The damage came from an estimated three inches of rain that fell that day.

”We have never experienced a problem with the drainage system that we did that day,” said First Captain Chip Onstot. “I don’t know how or what happened. I just know there was a plug and they just had to use their machine to cut it out. The oldest member we’ve got has never seen water back up in that building; none of us have.”

The department says any money it could use to pay to pay for repairs would come from funds already committed to other expenses. It’s also in the process of upgrading or replacing aging equipment.

The damage wasn’t detected right away because the building isn’t occupied on a regular basis.

