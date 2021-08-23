Advertisement

WVU Health System issues worker vaccine mandate

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ West Virginia’s largest private employer is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Oct. 31 as virus cases continue to grow exponentially statewide.

The mandate issued by the West Virginia University Health System applies to workers at its hospitals and clinics in West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. It also applies to staff working remotely at home or onsite.

The number of active virus cases statewide has nearly doubled in the past 10 days. There were nearly 4,000 new positive cases reported in the past week alone-numbers not seen since late January.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Armstrong Avenue
Update: Marietta man dies in Williamstown wreck
A five-vehicle crash has shut down some lanes on Murdoch Avenue heading northbound towards...
UPDATE: Two people taken to the hospital following multi-vehicle crash
"Suspected injuries" following pickup crash.
‘Suspected injuries’ following 7th Street pickup crash
High school bands filled Market Street with live music.
Parkersburg Homecoming brings community together
Michael Cormack
Obituary: Michael E Cormack Jr.

Latest News

COVID-19 West Virginia
Breakthrough COVID cases climb in West Virginia
7th Street crash
Wake Up MOV, ‘Suspected injuries’ following 7th Street pickup crash, 8/23/21
What's Trending
What's Trending, 8/23/21
Scene on Armstrong Avenue
Update: Marietta man dies in Williamstown wreck