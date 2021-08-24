5-year-old found in closed vehicle trunk, flown to the hospital; parents arraigned

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A 5-year-old boy was flown to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being found in a closed vehicle trunk, Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger said.

The parents, Nantail Roberts, 24, and Cory Roberts, 22, were arrested. Both face child neglect creating injury and child neglect risking injury charges.

The sheriff said the incident happened at a mobile home park along Bobo Street in the Cottageville area.

Mellinger said altogether there were four children in the home ranging from ages 1 to 5.

A neighbor found the child in the trunk on a day when air temperatures soared into the 90s. Mellinger said the neighbor was going to show his car to a prospective buyer. When he opened the trunk, he found the unconscious child.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators also discovered unsanitary conditions inside the mobile home, including “an overpowering smell of feces and urine.” They said the other kids, including a 3-year-old girl, a 2-year-old boy and a 9-month-old infant, “appeared to be foul and unbathed.”

Investigators also described “a multitude of trash, rotten food, flies, maggots, dirty diapers, as well as clutter to the point that it restricted any movement within the home.”

The mother told investigators she had not seen the boy who was found in the trunk since around 12:30 to 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators aren’t sure how the boy got into the trunk.

