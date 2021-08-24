Advertisement

5-year-old found in closed vehicle trunk, flown to the hospital; parents arraigned

Nantail Roberts, 24, and Cory Roberts, 22, are arraigned on child neglect charges after their...
Nantail Roberts, 24, and Cory Roberts, 22, are arraigned on child neglect charges after their 5-year-old boy was found in a closed trunk in Jackson County, West Virginia, during one of the hottest days of the year.(WSAZ/Tori Yorgey)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A 5-year-old boy was flown to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being found in a closed vehicle trunk, Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger said.

The parents, Nantail Roberts, 24, and Cory Roberts, 22, were arrested. Both face child neglect creating injury and child neglect risking injury charges.

The sheriff said the incident happened at a mobile home park along Bobo Street in the Cottageville area.

Mellinger said altogether there were four children in the home ranging from ages 1 to 5.

A neighbor found the child in the trunk on a day when air temperatures soared into the 90s. Mellinger said the neighbor was going to show his car to a prospective buyer. When he opened the trunk, he found the unconscious child.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators also discovered unsanitary conditions inside the mobile home, including “an overpowering smell of feces and urine.” They said the other kids, including a 3-year-old girl, a 2-year-old boy and a 9-month-old infant, “appeared to be foul and unbathed.”

Investigators also described “a multitude of trash, rotten food, flies, maggots, dirty diapers, as well as clutter to the point that it restricted any movement within the home.”

The mother told investigators she had not seen the boy who was found in the trunk since around 12:30 to 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators aren’t sure how the boy got into the trunk.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Armstrong Avenue
Update: Name released in fatal Williamstown wreck
"Suspected injuries" following pickup crash.
‘Suspected injuries’ following 7th Street pickup crash
Hit and run on 900 block of Quincy Street, driver flees scene
UPDATE: Hit and run on 900 block of Quincy Street, police looking for driver
Marietta School Board members
Community, school staff voice disapproval of Marietta school board members
WVU Health System issues worker vaccine mandate

Latest News

Wood BOE complies with 2.0 athlete policy, with exception
Jackson the dog
Woman mourns dog shot by police, authorities say dog acted aggressively
What's Trending
What's Trending, 8/24/21
The federal aid package passed by Congress to help recovery from the pandemic is sending over...
Ideas presented at Wood County meeting on American Recovery Act