Community, school staff voice disapproval of Marietta school board members

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -The school year has just begun but the Marietta Board of Education has their work cut out for them.

Around 60 community and school staff members attended the latest board meeting-many to voice their disapproval of the board members.

Some cited poor literacy and math scores.

“Our kids’ math scores are at 36%! That is unacceptable,” one community member said.

Others voiced their disapproval of how money is spent.

“We are paying Vincent Group for monthly IT services for 10,334 dollars a month but theirs no technology here tonight,” one man said during the meeting.

And others mentioned how they believe teachers are overworked and under-compensated.

“If Marietta City Schools truly values building a positive school climate and pride in our district, why do the professional and classified staff have to work several months without a contract only to be offered a small raise and a reduction in HSA contribution,” one woman said.

And while the board did not discuss or vote on the matter, many voiced their disapproval of superintendent Will Hampton potentially receiving an 18 percent raise and extending his contract.

“Now, just a few months later the same board proposes to offer the superintendent an 18 percent raise all benefits paid by the district 10 months before the current contract expires,” a woman said.

Many demanded the Board president, Russ Garrison, other board members, and superintendent Will Hampton to step down.

Garrison says the board hasn’t discussed full details about renewing Hampton’s contract.

“It wasn’t on the agenda for tonight. The life of its own in terms of social media has taken off so you let people talk and we continue to work through the process that we follow,” Garrison said.

Garrison says that process, created by the state of Ohio, requires that a board renew all contracts between January 1st and March 1st. Many of the board members who will be voting on whether to renew Hampton’s contract will no longer be on the board in 2022-sparking outrage amongst the community and school staff.

The next board meeting will be held on September 27th at Marietta High School where further discussion on these issues and more will continue.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.