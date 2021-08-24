Football Frenzy First Look: St. Marys Blue Devils

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The St. Marys blue devils are looking to defend their state title this year.

Last year Covid protocols forced Ritchie to forfeit which allowed St. Marys, a state championship victory without an appearance in the state title game.

“Every season is new, so obviously you take things that are positive from years past and things that you have to work on for years past and you just try to learn you try to grow as A coach, try to grow as A team. Yeah, that’s our goal for our staff and that’s our goal with our young men.”

Head football coach, Jodi Mote said they have three returners and that everyone else will be new to the positions they will play. Riley Boley, Wyatt Norman and Cody Houser are the three returners.

“I mean, obviously your first goal is to play 10 games because you never know when your last game is going to be as A senior. So obviously with injuries you just don’t know and then playoffs. That’s something that you’re 16 teams are making and the rest of them won’t. So, you got to win ball games in order for that to happen with the with the with the rating points with the sac office so that in itself is A goal and your other goal is to once you get in the playoffs is to you know when A state championship and there everybody is trying to do that so.”

The St. Marys blue devils open their season at home against Roane County on Friday.

