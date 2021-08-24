Advertisement

No masks at Washington County schools despite health department recommendations

Rarey says she spoke to area superintendents about where the department stands on masks.(WTAP News)
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -Schools are continuing to welcome back students for the new school year and many schools are not requiring masks despite recommendations from the Washington County Health Department.

Angie Rarey, Director of Nursing for the Washington County Health Department says she had a meeting with area Superintendents about the recent recommendations from the Ohio Department of Health and told the educators where the department stands when it comes to masks.

“We go along with what the Governor recommends and that is that everyone should wear masks indoors,” Rarey said.

“He said the superintendents get to make the decisions for their school districts whether they follow those recommendations or not. Most of the schools decided that they aren’t going to.”

Because most schools decided to not have a mask mandate, Rarey says if anyone tests positive for COVID-19 they will have to quarantine. They do not have to quarantine if a mask mandate is in place.

WTAP has reached out to many school systems for comment. Some say they are following the Washington County Health Department guidelines even though they don’t have a mask mandate. Others say they don’t wish to provide a comment as to why they don’t have a mask mandate.

