Vienna Volunteer Fire Department morns death of Larry Goodwin

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Vienna volunteer fire department is mourning the loss of long-time member Larry Goodwin.

Larry Goodwin was an active member of the Vienna volunteer fire department who suddenly passed away on August 18th of this year. He was the assistant chief and served for nearly 50 years in the department. Vienna Fire Chief Steve Scholl says he knew Goodwin for nearly 50 years and has many fond memories of working with him.

“We had a call out on Ridge Road,” Scholl said.

“It was icy and snowy. We had an old Ford fire truck. I was driving, Larry was the officer. I missed one of the gears on it and we started sliding down the hill backward. Larry’s over there yelling at the guys, ‘get up off the tailboard because we don’t want to run over you.’ And he was getting on the radio to tell the second truck not to come in, don’t pass us, we are sitting sideways. By that time...his brother who was driving the other truck, he wasn’t waiting. He blew on by us like we weren’t even there.”

And Scholl says when Goodwin wasn’t working he was on the ball field.

“He coached rec, he coached his son. His whole family grew up basically with baseball and softball and they would have the tournaments on Rosemont ballfields. He would always go out there and you would always see him sitting in the stands watching the game. He just thoroughly loved being around people and he loved kids to death. He was just truly a good person.”

Scholl says Goodwin was working the day before he passed away at the department and that his departure was sudden for his family, friends, and coworkers-all people Goodwin cherished deeply.

